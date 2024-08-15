Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live : Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Deep Polymers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.95% and the profit decreased by 23.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 29.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.23% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 30.64% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to post an increase in operating income.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was up by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.02% year-on-year. This indicates an improvement in the company's core business operations despite the challenges faced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.63, which represents a decrease of 54.01% year-on-year. The significant drop in EPS reflects the impact of rising expenses and lower profitability.

Deep Polymers has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week. However, the company has recorded a negative return of -11.05% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of -4.98%.

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of ₹205 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹119.5 and a 52-week low of ₹68, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deep Polymers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.68 26.04 +6.3% 29.75 -6.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.42 1.39 +2.23% 1.09 +30.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.41 1.8 -21.57% 0.42 +240.6% Total Operating Expense 25.82 24.39 +5.83% 28.01 -7.82% Operating Income 1.87 1.65 +13.3% 1.75 +7.02% Net Income Before Taxes 2.26 0.37 +511.23% 1.98 +13.99% Net Income 1.53 1.18 +29.79% 2.01 -23.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 0.5 +26% 1.37 -54.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.53Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹27.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar