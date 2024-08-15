Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Livemint

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.95% YoY & profit decreased by 23.72% YoY

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live : Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Deep Polymers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.95% and the profit decreased by 23.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 29.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.23% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 30.64% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to post an increase in operating income.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.02% year-on-year. This indicates an improvement in the company's core business operations despite the challenges faced.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 0.63, which represents a decrease of 54.01% year-on-year. The significant drop in EPS reflects the impact of rising expenses and lower profitability.

Deep Polymers has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week. However, the company has recorded a negative return of -11.05% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of -4.98%.

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of 205 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 119.5 and a 52-week low of 68, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.

Deep Polymers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.6826.04+6.3%29.75-6.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.421.39+2.23%1.09+30.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.411.8-21.57%0.42+240.6%
Total Operating Expense25.8224.39+5.83%28.01-7.82%
Operating Income1.871.65+13.3%1.75+7.02%
Net Income Before Taxes2.260.37+511.23%1.98+13.99%
Net Income1.531.18+29.79%2.01-23.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.630.5+26%1.37-54.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.53Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.