Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.29% YOY

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : Deep Polymers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.59% & the profit decreased by 38.29% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.56% and the profit decreased by 57.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.84% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.71% q-o-q & decreased by 52.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.5 for Q4 which decreased by 40.11% Y-o-Y.
Deep Polymers has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months and -4.2% YTD return.
Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of ₹206.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹119.5 & ₹79.99 respectively.
Deep Polymers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.04
|23.34
|+11.56%
|28.18
|-7.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.39
|1.51
|-7.84%
|2.28
|-39.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.8
|0.89
|+103.14%
|0.34
|+435.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.39
|19.86
|+22.84%
|24.68
|-1.15%
|Operating Income
|1.65
|3.49
|-52.71%
|3.5
|-52.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.37
|3.76
|-90.16%
|4.26
|-91.33%
|Net Income
|1.18
|2.81
|-57.99%
|1.91
|-38.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.5
|1.22
|-59.02%
|0.83
|-40.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.04Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!