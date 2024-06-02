Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.29% YOY

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.29% YOY

Livemint

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.59% YoY & profit decreased by 38.29% YoY

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : Deep Polymers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.59% & the profit decreased by 38.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.56% and the profit decreased by 57.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.84% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.71% q-o-q & decreased by 52.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.5 for Q4 which decreased by 40.11% Y-o-Y.

Deep Polymers has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months and -4.2% YTD return.

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of 206.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 119.5 & 79.99 respectively.

Deep Polymers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.0423.34+11.56%28.18-7.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.391.51-7.84%2.28-39.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.80.89+103.14%0.34+435.64%
Total Operating Expense24.3919.86+22.84%24.68-1.15%
Operating Income1.653.49-52.71%3.5-52.96%
Net Income Before Taxes0.373.76-90.16%4.26-91.33%
Net Income1.182.81-57.99%1.91-38.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.51.22-59.02%0.83-40.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.04Cr

