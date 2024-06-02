Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.29% YOY

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.59% YoY & profit decreased by 38.29% YoY

Deep Polymers Q4 Results Live : Deep Polymers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.59% & the profit decreased by 38.29% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.56% and the profit decreased by 57.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.84% q-o-q & decreased by 39.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 52.71% q-o-q & decreased by 52.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.5 for Q4 which decreased by 40.11% Y-o-Y.

Deep Polymers has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months and -4.2% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of ₹206.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹119.5 & ₹79.99 respectively.

Deep Polymers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.04 23.34 +11.56% 28.18 -7.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.39 1.51 -7.84% 2.28 -39.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.8 0.89 +103.14% 0.34 +435.64% Total Operating Expense 24.39 19.86 +22.84% 24.68 -1.15% Operating Income 1.65 3.49 -52.71% 3.5 -52.96% Net Income Before Taxes 0.37 3.76 -90.16% 4.26 -91.33% Net Income 1.18 2.81 -57.99% 1.91 -38.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.5 1.22 -59.02% 0.83 -40.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹26.04Cr

