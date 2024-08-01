Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.37% YoY & profit increased by 77.72% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.37% & the profit increased by 77.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 8.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 66.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.49 for Q1 which increased by 77.64% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered 10.43% return in the last 1 week, 50.45% return in last 6 months and 36.89% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of 11740.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 993.3 & 450 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2281.332086.28+9.35%2313.01-1.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.95145.46+7.9%124.67+25.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization95.47101.9-6.31%59.49+60.48%
Total Operating Expense1912.381750.29+9.26%2091.95-8.58%
Operating Income368.95335.99+9.81%221.06+66.9%
Net Income Before Taxes269.83296.36-8.95%162.23+66.33%
Net Income195.55214.79-8.96%110.03+77.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4917.01-8.94%8.72+77.64%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹195.55Cr
₹2281.33Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDeepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.70
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-1%)

    Tata Power

    458.40
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    4.75 (1.05%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    252.80
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.05 (-0.41%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.70
    11:15 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.4 (2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue