Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.37% & the profit increased by 77.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 8.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 66.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.49 for Q1 which increased by 77.64% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered 10.43% return in the last 1 week, 50.45% return in last 6 months and 36.89% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of ₹11740.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹993.3 & ₹450 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2281.33 2086.28 +9.35% 2313.01 -1.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 156.95 145.46 +7.9% 124.67 +25.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 95.47 101.9 -6.31% 59.49 +60.48% Total Operating Expense 1912.38 1750.29 +9.26% 2091.95 -8.58% Operating Income 368.95 335.99 +9.81% 221.06 +66.9% Net Income Before Taxes 269.83 296.36 -8.95% 162.23 +66.33% Net Income 195.55 214.79 -8.96% 110.03 +77.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.49 17.01 -8.94% 8.72 +77.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹195.55Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2281.33Cr

