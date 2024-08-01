Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.37% YoY & profit increased by 77.72% YoY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.37% & the profit increased by 77.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 8.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 66.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.49 for Q1 which increased by 77.64% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered 10.43% return in the last 1 week, 50.45% return in last 6 months and 36.89% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of 11740.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 993.3 & 450 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2281.332086.28+9.35%2313.01-1.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.95145.46+7.9%124.67+25.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization95.47101.9-6.31%59.49+60.48%
Total Operating Expense1912.381750.29+9.26%2091.95-8.58%
Operating Income368.95335.99+9.81%221.06+66.9%
Net Income Before Taxes269.83296.36-8.95%162.23+66.33%
Net Income195.55214.79-8.96%110.03+77.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4917.01-8.94%8.72+77.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹195.55Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2281.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

