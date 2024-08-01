Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.72% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q1 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.37% & the profit increased by 77.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.35% and the profit decreased by 8.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.9% q-o-q & increased by 25.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.81% q-o-q & increased by 66.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.49 for Q1 which increased by 77.64% Y-o-Y.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered 10.43% return in the last 1 week, 50.45% return in last 6 months and 36.89% YTD return.
Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of ₹11740.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹993.3 & ₹450 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2281.33
|2086.28
|+9.35%
|2313.01
|-1.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|156.95
|145.46
|+7.9%
|124.67
|+25.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|95.47
|101.9
|-6.31%
|59.49
|+60.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1912.38
|1750.29
|+9.26%
|2091.95
|-8.58%
|Operating Income
|368.95
|335.99
|+9.81%
|221.06
|+66.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|269.83
|296.36
|-8.95%
|162.23
|+66.33%
|Net Income
|195.55
|214.79
|-8.96%
|110.03
|+77.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.49
|17.01
|-8.94%
|8.72
|+77.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹195.55Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2281.33Cr
