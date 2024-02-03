Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 76.92% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.75% & the profit decreased by 76.92% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.58% and the profit decreased by 4.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.78% q-o-q & decreased by 52.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 76.92% Y-o-Y.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered -9.09% return in the last 1 week, 4.98% return in last 6 months and -14.67% YTD return.
Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of ₹7318.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.7 & ₹512.4 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1852.64
|2424.16
|-23.58%
|2754.76
|-32.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|119.54
|136.86
|-12.66%
|143.01
|-16.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.17
|81.17
|+12.32%
|55.09
|+65.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|1661.63
|2219.26
|-25.13%
|2348.64
|-29.25%
|Operating Income
|191.01
|204.9
|-6.78%
|406.12
|-52.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.6
|116.77
|-17.27%
|383.57
|-74.82%
|Net Income
|57.56
|60.13
|-4.27%
|249.44
|-76.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.56
|4.76
|-4.2%
|19.76
|-76.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹57.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1852.64Cr
