Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 76.92% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 76.92% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.75% YoY & profit decreased by 76.92% YoY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.75% & the profit decreased by 76.92% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.58% and the profit decreased by 4.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.78% q-o-q & decreased by 52.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 76.92% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered -9.09% return in the last 1 week, 4.98% return in last 6 months and -14.67% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of 7318.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 714.7 & 512.4 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1852.642424.16-23.58%2754.76-32.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.54136.86-12.66%143.01-16.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.1781.17+12.32%55.09+65.49%
Total Operating Expense1661.632219.26-25.13%2348.64-29.25%
Operating Income191.01204.9-6.78%406.12-52.97%
Net Income Before Taxes96.6116.77-17.27%383.57-74.82%
Net Income57.5660.13-4.27%249.44-76.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.564.76-4.2%19.76-76.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹57.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1852.64Cr

