Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 76.92% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.75% & the profit decreased by 76.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 23.58% and the profit decreased by 4.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 6.78% q-o-q & decreased by 52.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 76.92% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has delivered -9.09% return in the last 1 week, 4.98% return in last 6 months and -14.67% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation has a market cap of ₹7318.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.7 & ₹512.4 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1852.64 2424.16 -23.58% 2754.76 -32.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.54 136.86 -12.66% 143.01 -16.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.17 81.17 +12.32% 55.09 +65.49% Total Operating Expense 1661.63 2219.26 -25.13% 2348.64 -29.25% Operating Income 191.01 204.9 -6.78% 406.12 -52.97% Net Income Before Taxes 96.6 116.77 -17.27% 383.57 -74.82% Net Income 57.56 60.13 -4.27% 249.44 -76.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.56 4.76 -4.2% 19.76 -76.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹57.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1852.64Cr

