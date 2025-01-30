Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 39.21% & the profit increased by 335.56% YoY, with profit at ₹250.71 crore and revenue at ₹2579.02 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% while profit saw an increase of 19.33%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 24.52% year-on-year. Despite these fluctuations, the operating income was down by 1.99% from the previous quarter while showing an impressive increase of 102.4% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹19.85, marking a substantial increase of 335.31% year-on-year. This growth has caught the attention of investors, with Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivering a 12.06% return in the last week and a remarkable 39.41% return over the past six months.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹16367.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1443.1 and a low of ₹450. As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, indicating strong confidence in its future performance.

In summary, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation amidst its impressive quarterly results.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2579.02 2746.72 -6.11% 1852.64 +39.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 148.85 162.13 -8.19% 119.54 +24.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 99.52 99.74 -0.22% 91.17 +9.16% Total Operating Expense 2192.42 2352.27 -6.8% 1661.63 +31.94% Operating Income 386.6 394.45 -1.99% 191.01 +102.4% Net Income Before Taxes 300.79 298.67 +0.71% 96.6 +211.38% Net Income 250.71 210.09 +19.33% 57.56 +335.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.85 16.64 +19.29% 4.56 +335.31%