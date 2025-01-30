Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 39.21% & the profit increased by 335.56% YoY, with profit at ₹250.71 crore and revenue at ₹2579.02 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% while profit saw an increase of 19.33%.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 24.52% year-on-year. Despite these fluctuations, the operating income was down by 1.99% from the previous quarter while showing an impressive increase of 102.4% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹19.85, marking a substantial increase of 335.31% year-on-year. This growth has caught the attention of investors, with Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivering a 12.06% return in the last week and a remarkable 39.41% return over the past six months.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹16367.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1443.1 and a low of ₹450. As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, indicating strong confidence in its future performance.
In summary, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation amidst its impressive quarterly results.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2579.02
|2746.72
|-6.11%
|1852.64
|+39.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|148.85
|162.13
|-8.19%
|119.54
|+24.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|99.52
|99.74
|-0.22%
|91.17
|+9.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|2192.42
|2352.27
|-6.8%
|1661.63
|+31.94%
|Operating Income
|386.6
|394.45
|-1.99%
|191.01
|+102.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|300.79
|298.67
|+0.71%
|96.6
|+211.38%
|Net Income
|250.71
|210.09
|+19.33%
|57.56
|+335.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.85
|16.64
|+19.29%
|4.56
|+335.31%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
