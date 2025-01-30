Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 335.56% YOY, profit at ₹250.71 crore and revenue at ₹2579.02 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 39.21% & the profit increased by 335.56% YoY, with profit at 250.71 crore and revenue at 2579.02 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% while profit saw an increase of 19.33%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.19% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 24.52% year-on-year. Despite these fluctuations, the operating income was down by 1.99% from the previous quarter while showing an impressive increase of 102.4% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 19.85, marking a substantial increase of 335.31% year-on-year. This growth has caught the attention of investors, with Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivering a 12.06% return in the last week and a remarkable 39.41% return over the past six months.

The company's current market capitalization is 16367.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 1443.1 and a low of 450. As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, indicating strong confidence in its future performance.

In summary, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation amidst its impressive quarterly results.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2579.022746.72-6.11%1852.64+39.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total148.85162.13-8.19%119.54+24.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization99.5299.74-0.22%91.17+9.16%
Total Operating Expense2192.422352.27-6.8%1661.63+31.94%
Operating Income386.6394.45-1.99%191.01+102.4%
Net Income Before Taxes300.79298.67+0.71%96.6+211.38%
Net Income250.71210.09+19.33%57.56+335.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.8516.64+19.29%4.56+335.31%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹250.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2579.02Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
