Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.73% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.37% & the profit decreased by 15.73% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 12.61% and the profit surged by 273.16%.