Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.73% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.73% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 25.37% YoY & profit decreased by 15.73% YoY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.37% & the profit decreased by 15.73% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 12.61% and the profit surged by 273.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a significant rise by 21.68% q-o-q and an increase of 8.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a strong increase of 75.9% q-o-q but experienced a decline of 16.03% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 17.01, reflecting a decrease of 15.79% Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivered a return of 2.64% in the last 1 week, while showing -9.4% return in the last 6 months and -16.12% YTD return.

The current market capitalization of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is 7194.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 714.7 & 450 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 also being a Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2086.281852.64+12.61%2795.54-25.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total145.46119.54+21.68%134.35+8.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.991.17+11.77%68.98+47.72%
Total Operating Expense1750.291661.63+5.34%2395.41-26.93%
Operating Income335.99191.01+75.9%400.13-16.03%
Net Income Before Taxes296.3696.6+206.79%360.47-17.79%
Net Income214.7957.56+273.16%254.88-15.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.014.56+273.03%20.2-15.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹214.79Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2086.28Cr

