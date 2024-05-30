Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.73% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.37% & the profit decreased by 15.73% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 12.61% and the profit surged by 273.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a significant rise by 21.68% q-o-q and an increase of 8.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a strong increase of 75.9% q-o-q but experienced a decline of 16.03% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.01, reflecting a decrease of 15.79% Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivered a return of 2.64% in the last 1 week, while showing -9.4% return in the last 6 months and -16.12% YTD return.

The current market capitalization of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹7194.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹714.7 & ₹450 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 also being a Buy.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2086.28 1852.64 +12.61% 2795.54 -25.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 145.46 119.54 +21.68% 134.35 +8.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.9 91.17 +11.77% 68.98 +47.72% Total Operating Expense 1750.29 1661.63 +5.34% 2395.41 -26.93% Operating Income 335.99 191.01 +75.9% 400.13 -16.03% Net Income Before Taxes 296.36 96.6 +206.79% 360.47 -17.79% Net Income 214.79 57.56 +273.16% 254.88 -15.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.01 4.56 +273.03% 20.2 -15.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹214.79Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2086.28Cr

