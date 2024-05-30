Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.73% YOY

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Q4 Results Live : Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.37% & the profit decreased by 15.73% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 12.61% and the profit surged by 273.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a significant rise by 21.68% q-o-q and an increase of 8.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed a strong increase of 75.9% q-o-q but experienced a decline of 16.03% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.01, reflecting a decrease of 15.79% Y-o-Y.
In terms of stock performance, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation delivered a return of 2.64% in the last 1 week, while showing -9.4% return in the last 6 months and -16.12% YTD return.
The current market capitalization of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation is ₹7194.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹714.7 & ₹450 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 also being a Buy.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2086.28
|1852.64
|+12.61%
|2795.54
|-25.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|145.46
|119.54
|+21.68%
|134.35
|+8.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.9
|91.17
|+11.77%
|68.98
|+47.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|1750.29
|1661.63
|+5.34%
|2395.41
|-26.93%
|Operating Income
|335.99
|191.01
|+75.9%
|400.13
|-16.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|296.36
|96.6
|+206.79%
|360.47
|-17.79%
|Net Income
|214.79
|57.56
|+273.16%
|254.88
|-15.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.01
|4.56
|+273.03%
|20.2
|-15.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹214.79Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2086.28Cr
