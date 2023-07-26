“We encountered adverse price fluctuations in TAN due to dumping of cheap Russian FGAN into India, as Russian products found resistance in countries sympathetic to the Ukraine cause," he said, adding, “NA sales volumes were better y-o-y although NA production impacted on account of extended shutdown, while IPA sales volumes exceeded expectations with more favourable market conditions and SGQR implementation. Reduced NBS subsidy on channel inventory of Rs.161 Cr and delayed monsoons impacted our Crop Nutrition business."