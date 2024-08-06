Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.12% YOY

Revenue increased by 22.54% YoY & profit increased by 35.12% YoY

Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live
Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live

Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.54% & the profit increased by 35.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.91% and the profit decreased by 20.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 52.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.85 for Q1 which increased by 35.12% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 33.52% return in the last 6 months, and 19.03% YTD return.

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of 40283 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3169 & 1921.85 respectively. As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Deepak Nitrite Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2166.842126.21+1.91%1768.34+22.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.3392.87+2.65%84.23+13.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.4546.46+2.13%38.08+24.61%
Total Operating Expense1905.11791.75+6.33%1596.67+19.32%
Operating Income261.74334.46-21.74%171.67+52.47%
Net Income Before Taxes274.8349.19-21.3%201.73+36.22%
Net Income202.54253.85-20.21%149.9+35.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.8514.36+3.43%10.99+35.12%
FAQs
₹202.54Cr
₹2166.84Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.12% YOY

