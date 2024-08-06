Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.12% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.54% & the profit increased by 35.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.91% and the profit decreased by 20.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 52.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.85 for Q1 which increased by 35.12% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 33.52% return in the last 6 months, and 19.03% YTD return.
Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹40283 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3169 & ₹1921.85 respectively. As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Deepak Nitrite Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2166.84
|2126.21
|+1.91%
|1768.34
|+22.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.33
|92.87
|+2.65%
|84.23
|+13.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.45
|46.46
|+2.13%
|38.08
|+24.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1905.1
|1791.75
|+6.33%
|1596.67
|+19.32%
|Operating Income
|261.74
|334.46
|-21.74%
|171.67
|+52.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|274.8
|349.19
|-21.3%
|201.73
|+36.22%
|Net Income
|202.54
|253.85
|-20.21%
|149.9
|+35.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.85
|14.36
|+3.43%
|10.99
|+35.12%
