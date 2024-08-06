Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.12% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 22.54% & the profit increased by 35.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.91% and the profit decreased by 20.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 13.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 21.74% q-o-q & increased by 52.47% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The EPS is ₹14.85 for Q1 which increased by 35.12% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered -1.47% return in the last 1 week, 33.52% return in the last 6 months, and 19.03% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹40283 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3169 & ₹1921.85 respectively. As of 06 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Deepak Nitrite Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2166.84 2126.21 +1.91% 1768.34 +22.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.33 92.87 +2.65% 84.23 +13.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.45 46.46 +2.13% 38.08 +24.61% Total Operating Expense 1905.1 1791.75 +6.33% 1596.67 +19.32% Operating Income 261.74 334.46 -21.74% 171.67 +52.47% Net Income Before Taxes 274.8 349.19 -21.3% 201.73 +36.22% Net Income 202.54 253.85 -20.21% 149.9 +35.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.85 14.36 +3.43% 10.99 +35.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹202.54Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2166.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}