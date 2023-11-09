Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY

Deepak Nitrite, a leading chemical company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 9.36% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 17.54% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Deepak Nitrite witnessed a slight growth in revenue by 0.55% and a significant increase in profit by 36.81%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a slight rise of 0.69% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 8.01% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Nitrite's operating income showed a significant improvement, with a growth of 53.1% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 15.05% year-on-year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹15.04, which is a 17.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of returns, Deepak Nitrite has delivered a 9.25% return in the last 1 week, a 9.33% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.86% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market capitalization of ₹29205.84 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹2372.7 and ₹1730 respectively.

According to analyst ratings as of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023, was to Hold the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Nitrite Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1778.05 1768.34 +0.55% 1961.65 -9.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 84.81 84.23 +0.69% 78.52 +8.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.43 38.08 +3.55% 42.4 -7% Total Operating Expense 1515.22 1596.67 -5.1% 1733.2 -12.58% Operating Income 262.83 171.67 +53.1% 228.45 +15.05% Net Income Before Taxes 277.2 201.73 +37.41% 234.59 +18.16% Net Income 205.08 149.9 +36.81% 174.47 +17.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.04 10.99 +36.85% 12.79 +17.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹205.08Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1778.05Cr

