Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 9.36% YoY & profit increased by 17.54% YoY
Deepak Nitrite, a leading chemical company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 9.36% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 17.54% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Deepak Nitrite witnessed a slight growth in revenue by 0.55% and a significant increase in profit by 36.81%.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a slight rise of 0.69% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 8.01% year-on-year.
Deepak Nitrite's operating income showed a significant improvement, with a growth of 53.1% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 15.05% year-on-year.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹15.04, which is a 17.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of returns, Deepak Nitrite has delivered a 9.25% return in the last 1 week, a 9.33% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.86% year-to-date return.
Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market capitalization of ₹29205.84 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹2372.7 and ₹1730 respectively.
According to analyst ratings as of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023, was to Hold the stock.
Deepak Nitrite Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1778.05
|1768.34
|+0.55%
|1961.65
|-9.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|84.81
|84.23
|+0.69%
|78.52
|+8.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.43
|38.08
|+3.55%
|42.4
|-7%
|Total Operating Expense
|1515.22
|1596.67
|-5.1%
|1733.2
|-12.58%
|Operating Income
|262.83
|171.67
|+53.1%
|228.45
|+15.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|277.2
|201.73
|+37.41%
|234.59
|+18.16%
|Net Income
|205.08
|149.9
|+36.81%
|174.47
|+17.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.04
|10.99
|+36.85%
|12.79
|+17.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹205.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1778.05Cr
