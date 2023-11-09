Hello User
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 9.36% YoY & profit increased by 17.54% YoY

Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 Results

Deepak Nitrite, a leading chemical company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 9.36% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 17.54% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Deepak Nitrite witnessed a slight growth in revenue by 0.55% and a significant increase in profit by 36.81%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a slight rise of 0.69% quarter-on-quarter and a notable increase of 8.01% year-on-year.

Deepak Nitrite's operating income showed a significant improvement, with a growth of 53.1% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 15.05% year-on-year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 15.04, which is a 17.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of returns, Deepak Nitrite has delivered a 9.25% return in the last 1 week, a 9.33% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.86% year-to-date return.

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market capitalization of 29205.84 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 2372.7 and 1730 respectively.

According to analyst ratings as of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023, was to Hold the stock.

Deepak Nitrite Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1778.051768.34+0.55%1961.65-9.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total84.8184.23+0.69%78.52+8.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.4338.08+3.55%42.4-7%
Total Operating Expense1515.221596.67-5.1%1733.2-12.58%
Operating Income262.83171.67+53.1%228.45+15.05%
Net Income Before Taxes277.2201.73+37.41%234.59+18.16%
Net Income205.08149.9+36.81%174.47+17.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.0410.99+36.85%12.79+17.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹205.08Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1778.05Cr

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:27 PM IST
