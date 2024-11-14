Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 5.31% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results 2024:Deepak Nitrite declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a notable increase of 14.28% year-over-year, reaching ₹2032 crore. However, this positive trend in revenue was overshadowed by a decline in profit, which fell by 5.31% year-over-year to ₹194.19 crore.
When comparing the results to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue decreased by 6.22% quarter-over-quarter, while profit saw a smaller drop of 4.12%. This has raised concerns among investors as the company navigates through fluctuating market conditions.
In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative costs rose by 1.84% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 14.47% year-over-year. This growth in expenses may be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins.
The operating income also faced challenges, down by 4.84% quarter-over-quarter and 5.24% year-over-year, indicating that the company is struggling to maintain profitability amidst rising costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹14.24, reflecting a decrease of 5.32% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS may further influence investor sentiment.
Over the past week, Deepak Nitrite has delivered a return of -12.39%, while it has managed a modest 2.86% return over the last six months and a 0.5% year-to-date return. The stock's performance raises questions about its future trajectory amidst the current financial results.
As of 14 Nov, 2024, Deepak Nitrite has a market capitalization of ₹34,010.97 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹3169 and a low of ₹2021. The fluctuations in share price reflect the market's mixed reactions to the company's financial health.
Analyst sentiment is also varied, with out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 3 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 5 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Hold, suggesting that while there is uncertainty, there are also optimistic views on the company's potential.
Deepak Nitrite Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2032
|2166.84
|-6.22%
|1778.05
|+14.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.08
|95.33
|+1.84%
|84.81
|+14.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.46
|47.45
|+2.13%
|39.43
|+22.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|1782.94
|1905.1
|-6.41%
|1515.22
|+17.67%
|Operating Income
|249.06
|261.74
|-4.84%
|262.83
|-5.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|264.03
|274.8
|-3.92%
|277.2
|-4.75%
|Net Income
|194.19
|202.54
|-4.12%
|205.08
|-5.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.24
|14.85
|-4.11%
|15.04
|-5.32%
