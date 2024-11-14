Hello User
Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 5.31% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results 2024:Deepak Nitrite declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a notable increase of 14.28% year-over-year, reaching 2032 crore. However, this positive trend in revenue was overshadowed by a decline in profit, which fell by 5.31% year-over-year to 194.19 crore.

When comparing the results to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue decreased by 6.22% quarter-over-quarter, while profit saw a smaller drop of 4.12%. This has raised concerns among investors as the company navigates through fluctuating market conditions.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative costs rose by 1.84% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 14.47% year-over-year. This growth in expenses may be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins.

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 4.84% quarter-over-quarter and 5.24% year-over-year, indicating that the company is struggling to maintain profitability amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 14.24, reflecting a decrease of 5.32% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS may further influence investor sentiment.

Over the past week, Deepak Nitrite has delivered a return of -12.39%, while it has managed a modest 2.86% return over the last six months and a 0.5% year-to-date return. The stock's performance raises questions about its future trajectory amidst the current financial results.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Deepak Nitrite has a market capitalization of 34,010.97 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of 3169 and a low of 2021. The fluctuations in share price reflect the market's mixed reactions to the company's financial health.

Analyst sentiment is also varied, with out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 3 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 5 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Hold, suggesting that while there is uncertainty, there are also optimistic views on the company's potential.

Deepak Nitrite Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20322166.84-6.22%1778.05+14.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.0895.33+1.84%84.81+14.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.4647.45+2.13%39.43+22.9%
Total Operating Expense1782.941905.1-6.41%1515.22+17.67%
Operating Income249.06261.74-4.84%262.83-5.24%
Net Income Before Taxes264.03274.8-3.92%277.2-4.75%
Net Income194.19202.54-4.12%205.08-5.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.2414.85-4.11%15.04-5.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹194.19Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2032Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

