Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 3.35% YOY

Deepak Nitrite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% & the profit decreased by 3.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13% and the profit decreased by 1.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.11% q-o-q & increased by 9.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 0.05% q-o-q & decreased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Nitrite has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 8.61% return in last 6 months and -10.09% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹30425.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2521.15 & ₹1735 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Nitrite Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2009.23 1778.05 +13% 1991.06 +0.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.14 84.81 +5.11% 81.06 +9.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.69 39.43 +5.73% 41.1 +1.44% Total Operating Expense 1746.27 1515.22 +15.25% 1717.57 +1.67% Operating Income 262.96 262.83 +0.05% 273.49 -3.85% Net Income Before Taxes 273.59 277.2 -1.3% 281.02 -2.64% Net Income 202.05 205.08 -1.48% 209.05 -3.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.81 15.04 -1.53% 15.33 -3.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹202.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2009.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!