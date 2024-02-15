Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 3.35% YOY

Livemint

Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 Results Live

Deepak Nitrite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% & the profit decreased by 3.35% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13% and the profit decreased by 1.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.11% q-o-q & increased by 9.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.05% q-o-q & decreased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Nitrite has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 8.61% return in last 6 months and -10.09% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of 30425.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2521.15 & 1735 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Deepak Nitrite Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2009.231778.05+13%1991.06+0.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.1484.81+5.11%81.06+9.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.6939.43+5.73%41.1+1.44%
Total Operating Expense1746.271515.22+15.25%1717.57+1.67%
Operating Income262.96262.83+0.05%273.49-3.85%
Net Income Before Taxes273.59277.2-1.3%281.02-2.64%
Net Income202.05205.08-1.48%209.05-3.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.8115.04-1.53%15.33-3.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹202.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2009.23Cr

