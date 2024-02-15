Deepak Nitrite Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 3.35% YOY

Deepak Nitrite declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% & the profit decreased by 3.35% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13% and the profit decreased by 1.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.11% q-o-q & increased by 9.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.05% q-o-q & decreased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.
Deepak Nitrite has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 8.61% return in last 6 months and -10.09% YTD return.
Currently the Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹30425.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2521.15 & ₹1735 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Deepak Nitrite Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2009.23
|1778.05
|+13%
|1991.06
|+0.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.14
|84.81
|+5.11%
|81.06
|+9.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.69
|39.43
|+5.73%
|41.1
|+1.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1746.27
|1515.22
|+15.25%
|1717.57
|+1.67%
|Operating Income
|262.96
|262.83
|+0.05%
|273.49
|-3.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|273.59
|277.2
|-1.3%
|281.02
|-2.64%
|Net Income
|202.05
|205.08
|-1.48%
|209.05
|-3.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.81
|15.04
|-1.53%
|15.33
|-3.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹202.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2009.23Cr
