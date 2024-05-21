Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.55% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.4% & the profit increased by 8.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit increased by 25.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q and increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 27.19% q-o-q and increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.36 for Q4, which decreased by 16.25% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 17.66% return in the last 6 months, and 1.85% YTD return.

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of 34468.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2619.8 & 1900.2 respectively. As of 21 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Deepak Nitrite Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2126.212009.23+5.82%1961.36+8.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.8789.14+4.18%77.45+19.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.4641.69+11.44%40.92+13.54%
Total Operating Expense1791.751746.27+2.6%1654.32+8.31%
Operating Income334.46262.96+27.19%307.04+8.93%
Net Income Before Taxes349.19273.59+27.63%315.15+10.8%
Net Income253.85202.05+25.64%233.86+8.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.3614.81-3.06%17.14-16.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹253.85Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2126.21Cr

