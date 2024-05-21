Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.55% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.4% & the profit increased by 8.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit increased by 25.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q and increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 27.19% q-o-q and increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.36 for Q4, which decreased by 16.25% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 17.66% return in the last 6 months, and 1.85% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹34468.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2619.8 & ₹1900.2 respectively. As of 21 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Deepak Nitrite Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2126.21 2009.23 +5.82% 1961.36 +8.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.87 89.14 +4.18% 77.45 +19.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.46 41.69 +11.44% 40.92 +13.54% Total Operating Expense 1791.75 1746.27 +2.6% 1654.32 +8.31% Operating Income 334.46 262.96 +27.19% 307.04 +8.93% Net Income Before Taxes 349.19 273.59 +27.63% 315.15 +10.8% Net Income 253.85 202.05 +25.64% 233.86 +8.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.36 14.81 -3.06% 17.14 -16.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹253.85Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2126.21Cr

