Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.55% YOY

Deepak Nitrite Q4 Results Live : Deepak Nitrite declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.4% & the profit increased by 8.55% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.82% and the profit increased by 25.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q and increased by 19.91% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 27.19% q-o-q and increased by 8.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.36 for Q4, which decreased by 16.25% Y-o-Y. Deepak Nitrite has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 17.66% return in the last 6 months, and 1.85% YTD return.
Currently, Deepak Nitrite has a market cap of ₹34468.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2619.8 & ₹1900.2 respectively. As of 21 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Deepak Nitrite Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2126.21
|2009.23
|+5.82%
|1961.36
|+8.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.87
|89.14
|+4.18%
|77.45
|+19.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.46
|41.69
|+11.44%
|40.92
|+13.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|1791.75
|1746.27
|+2.6%
|1654.32
|+8.31%
|Operating Income
|334.46
|262.96
|+27.19%
|307.04
|+8.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|349.19
|273.59
|+27.63%
|315.15
|+10.8%
|Net Income
|253.85
|202.05
|+25.64%
|233.86
|+8.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.36
|14.81
|-3.06%
|17.14
|-16.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹253.85Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2126.21Cr
