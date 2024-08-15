Deepak Spinners Q1 results: loss at ₹5.62Cr, Revenue increased by 23.25% YoY

Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live : Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live: Deepak Spinners declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter showed a remarkable increase of 23.25% year-on-year. However, the company reported a net loss of ₹5.62 crore for the period. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had declared a profit of ₹2.2 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an impressive growth of 28.23%. Despite the increased revenue, the company's profitability was affected, leading to the reported loss.
On the expense front, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 1.09% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.93% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in expenses over the last quarter while managing higher costs compared to the same period last year.
The operating income for the quarter was down by 29.66% compared to the previous quarter and showed a significant decrease of 227.32% year-on-year. This substantial drop in operating income is a concerning aspect of the quarterly results.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-7.82, reflecting a decrease of 355.56% year-on-year. This highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Deepak Spinners has delivered a -3.95% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.89% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.
As of now, Deepak Spinners has a market capitalization of ₹152.23 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹320 and ₹202 respectively. These figures provide a perspective on the company's stock price volatility over the past year.
Deepak Spinners Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|139.36
|108.68
|+28.23%
|113.07
|+23.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.1
|18.3
|-1.09%
|17.25
|+4.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.21
|4.12
|+2.18%
|4.08
|+3.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|144.3
|112.49
|+28.28%
|109.19
|+32.15%
|Operating Income
|-4.94
|-3.81
|-29.66%
|3.88
|-227.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.59
|-3.81
|-46.72%
|3.02
|-285.1%
|Net Income
|-5.62
|-2.93
|-91.81%
|2.2
|-355.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.82
|-2.08
|-276.02%
|3.06
|-355.56%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess