Deepak Spinners Q1 results: loss at ₹5.62Cr, Revenue increased by 23.25% YoY

Deepak Spinners Q1 results: Revenue increased by 23.25% YoY & loss at 5.62Cr

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live
Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live

Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live : Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live: Deepak Spinners declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter showed a remarkable increase of 23.25% year-on-year. However, the company reported a net loss of 5.62 crore for the period. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had declared a profit of 2.2 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an impressive growth of 28.23%. Despite the increased revenue, the company's profitability was affected, leading to the reported loss.

On the expense front, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 1.09% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.93% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in expenses over the last quarter while managing higher costs compared to the same period last year.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 29.66% compared to the previous quarter and showed a significant decrease of 227.32% year-on-year. This substantial drop in operating income is a concerning aspect of the quarterly results.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -7.82, reflecting a decrease of 355.56% year-on-year. This highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Deepak Spinners has delivered a -3.95% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.89% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

As of now, Deepak Spinners has a market capitalization of 152.23 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at 320 and 202 respectively. These figures provide a perspective on the company's stock price volatility over the past year.

Deepak Spinners Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue139.36108.68+28.23%113.07+23.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.118.3-1.09%17.25+4.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.214.12+2.18%4.08+3.19%
Total Operating Expense144.3112.49+28.28%109.19+32.15%
Operating Income-4.94-3.81-29.66%3.88-227.32%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.59-3.81-46.72%3.02-285.1%
Net Income-5.62-2.93-91.81%2.2-355.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.82-2.08-276.02%3.06-355.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-5.62Cr
₹139.36Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDeepak Spinners Q1 results: loss at ₹5.62Cr, Revenue increased by 23.25% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue