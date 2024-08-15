Deepak Spinners Q1 results: loss at ₹5.62Cr, Revenue increased by 23.25% YoY

Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live : Deepak Spinners Q1 Results Live: Deepak Spinners declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter showed a remarkable increase of 23.25% year-on-year. However, the company reported a net loss of ₹5.62 crore for the period. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had declared a profit of ₹2.2 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw an impressive growth of 28.23%. Despite the increased revenue, the company's profitability was affected, leading to the reported loss.

On the expense front, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 1.09% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.93% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic reduction in expenses over the last quarter while managing higher costs compared to the same period last year.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 29.66% compared to the previous quarter and showed a significant decrease of 227.32% year-on-year. This substantial drop in operating income is a concerning aspect of the quarterly results.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-7.82, reflecting a decrease of 355.56% year-on-year. This highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Deepak Spinners has delivered a -3.95% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.89% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

As of now, Deepak Spinners has a market capitalization of ₹152.23 crore. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹320 and ₹202 respectively. These figures provide a perspective on the company's stock price volatility over the past year.

Deepak Spinners Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 139.36 108.68 +28.23% 113.07 +23.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.1 18.3 -1.09% 17.25 +4.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.21 4.12 +2.18% 4.08 +3.19% Total Operating Expense 144.3 112.49 +28.28% 109.19 +32.15% Operating Income -4.94 -3.81 -29.66% 3.88 -227.32% Net Income Before Taxes -5.59 -3.81 -46.72% 3.02 -285.1% Net Income -5.62 -2.93 -91.81% 2.2 -355.45% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.82 -2.08 -276.02% 3.06 -355.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-5.62Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹139.36Cr

