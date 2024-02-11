Deepak Spinners Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.51Cr, Revenue decreased by 16.61% YoY

Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.61% & the loss came at ₹0.51cr. It is noteworthy that Deepak Spinners had declared a profit of ₹8.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.08% q-o-q & decreased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 108.76% q-o-q & decreased by 102.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.71 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 105.96% Y-o-Y.
Deepak Spinners has delivered a 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 16.06% return in the last 6 months, and 11.36% YTD return.
Currently, Deepak Spinners has a market cap of ₹201.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹320 & ₹215 respectively.
Deepak Spinners Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|116.11
|133.12
|-12.78%
|139.23
|-16.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.68
|18.48
|+1.08%
|18.73
|-0.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.32
|4.18
|+3.35%
|4.37
|-1.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|116.42
|129.58
|-10.16%
|127.62
|-8.78%
|Operating Income
|-0.31
|3.54
|-108.76%
|11.61
|-102.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.63
|3.47
|-118.16%
|11.47
|-105.49%
|Net Income
|-0.51
|2.54
|-120.08%
|8.56
|-105.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.71
|3.53
|-120.11%
|11.91
|-105.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹116.11Cr
