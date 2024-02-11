Deepak Spinners Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.51Cr, Revenue decreased by 16.61% YoY

Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.61% & the loss came at ₹0.51cr. It is noteworthy that Deepak Spinners had declared a profit of ₹8.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.08% q-o-q & decreased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 108.76% q-o-q & decreased by 102.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.71 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 105.96% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners has delivered a 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 16.06% return in the last 6 months, and 11.36% YTD return.

Currently, Deepak Spinners has a market cap of ₹201.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹320 & ₹215 respectively.

Deepak Spinners Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 116.11 133.12 -12.78% 139.23 -16.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.68 18.48 +1.08% 18.73 -0.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.32 4.18 +3.35% 4.37 -1.14% Total Operating Expense 116.42 129.58 -10.16% 127.62 -8.78% Operating Income -0.31 3.54 -108.76% 11.61 -102.67% Net Income Before Taxes -0.63 3.47 -118.16% 11.47 -105.49% Net Income -0.51 2.54 -120.08% 8.56 -105.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.71 3.53 -120.11% 11.91 -105.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹116.11Cr

