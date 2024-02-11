Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deepak Spinners Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.51Cr, Revenue decreased by 16.61% YoY

Livemint

Deepak Spinners Q3 FY24 Results Live

Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.61% & the loss came at 0.51cr. It is noteworthy that Deepak Spinners had declared a profit of 8.56cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.08% q-o-q & decreased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 108.76% q-o-q & decreased by 102.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.71 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 105.96% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners has delivered a 0.39% return in the last 1 week, 16.06% return in the last 6 months, and 11.36% YTD return.

Currently, Deepak Spinners has a market cap of 201.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 320 & 215 respectively.

Deepak Spinners Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue116.11133.12-12.78%139.23-16.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.6818.48+1.08%18.73-0.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.324.18+3.35%4.37-1.14%
Total Operating Expense116.42129.58-10.16%127.62-8.78%
Operating Income-0.313.54-108.76%11.61-102.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.633.47-118.16%11.47-105.49%
Net Income-0.512.54-120.08%8.56-105.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.713.53-120.11%11.91-105.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹116.11Cr

