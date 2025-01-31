Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 13.65% & the loss decreased by 11.76% YoY. Loss at ₹0.45 crore and revenue at ₹131.96 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.54% and the loss decreased by 87.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 71.77% q-o-q & decreased by 125.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.63 for Q3 which increased by 11.27% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -29.15% return in last 6 months and -17.28% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Spinners has a market cap of ₹118.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹290 & ₹157 respectively.

Deepak Spinners Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 131.96 131.25 +0.54% 116.11 +13.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.92 18.69 +1.23% 18.68 +1.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.46 4.45 +0.22% 4.32 +3.24% Total Operating Expense 132.66 133.73 -0.8% 116.42 +13.95% Operating Income -0.7 -2.48 +71.77% -0.31 -125.81% Net Income Before Taxes -0.81 -3.14 +74.2% -0.63 -28.57% Net Income -0.45 -3.47 +87.03% -0.51 +11.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.63 -4.83 +86.96% -0.71 +11.27%