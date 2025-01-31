Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 11.76% YOY, loss at ₹0.45 crore and revenue at ₹131.96 crore

Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 13.65% & the loss decreased by 11.76% YoY. Loss at ₹0.45 crore and revenue at ₹131.96 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.54% and the loss decreased by 87.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 71.77% q-o-q & decreased by 125.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.63 for Q3 which increased by 11.27% Y-o-Y.
Deepak Spinners has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -29.15% return in last 6 months and -17.28% YTD return.
Currently the Deepak Spinners has a market cap of ₹118.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹290 & ₹157 respectively.
Deepak Spinners Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|131.96
|131.25
|+0.54%
|116.11
|+13.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.92
|18.69
|+1.23%
|18.68
|+1.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.46
|4.45
|+0.22%
|4.32
|+3.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|132.66
|133.73
|-0.8%
|116.42
|+13.95%
|Operating Income
|-0.7
|-2.48
|+71.77%
|-0.31
|-125.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.81
|-3.14
|+74.2%
|-0.63
|-28.57%
|Net Income
|-0.45
|-3.47
|+87.03%
|-0.51
|+11.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.63
|-4.83
|+86.96%
|-0.71
|+11.27%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.45Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹131.96Cr