Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 11.76% YOY, loss at ₹0.45 crore and revenue at ₹131.96 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Deepak Spinners Q3 Results 2025:Deepak Spinners declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 13.65% & the loss decreased by 11.76% YoY. Loss at 0.45 crore and revenue at 131.96 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.54% and the loss decreased by 87.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 1.28% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 71.77% q-o-q & decreased by 125.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.63 for Q3 which increased by 11.27% Y-o-Y.

Deepak Spinners has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -29.15% return in last 6 months and -17.28% YTD return.

Currently the Deepak Spinners has a market cap of 118.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 290 & 157 respectively.

Deepak Spinners Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue131.96131.25+0.54%116.11+13.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.9218.69+1.23%18.68+1.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.464.45+0.22%4.32+3.24%
Total Operating Expense132.66133.73-0.8%116.42+13.95%
Operating Income-0.7-2.48+71.77%-0.31-125.81%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.81-3.14+74.2%-0.63-28.57%
Net Income-0.45-3.47+87.03%-0.51+11.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.63-4.83+86.96%-0.71+11.27%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.45Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹131.96Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
