Delhi MCDs Suniyo property tax scheme nets ₹304 cr in 3 months

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) In just three months, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme has collected ₹304 crore, more than three-and-a-half times the amount collected under the earlier scheme.

The Suniyo (Sampatti Kar Niptan Yojana) scheme, which will end on September 30, has also witnessed a higher number of taxpayers, with data showing that a total of 1,02,142 people made payments under Suniyo between the first and third months of its rollout, compared to just 38,805 who availed of the Samriddhi scheme, which was launched in 2022-2023.

The Suniyo scheme has collected over three-and-a-half times the amount raised under the previous Samriddhi scheme, which fetched only ₹84.23 crore during the same period in 2022-23, an MCD senior official told PTI.

He said this marks an increase of over 63,000 taxpayers and a 163.22 per cent rise in participation.

June 2025, the first month of the Suniyo scheme, saw collections of ₹96.28 crore -- ₹35.30 crore from residential taxpayers and ₹60.98 crore from commercial taxpayers. The amount rose to ₹150.57 crore in July. In August, ₹58 crore was collected from the taxpayers under the scheme.

The MCD’s dashboard further revealed zone-wise data on the performance.

The Narela zone led the tally with collections of ₹44.8 crore, followed by Karol Bagh ( ₹28.69 crore), MCD headquarters zone ( ₹25.78 crore), South zone ( ₹24.78 crore), and City SP zone ( ₹24.36 crore).

Other major contributions came from Keshavpuram, Shahdara (South), Shahdara (North), West, and Central zones, each crossing the ₹20-crore mark.

The Rohini zone brought in ₹16.27 crore, Civil Lines ₹13.68 crore, and Najafgarh ₹12.97 crore, which recorded the lowest taxpayer count, though its revenue remained significant.

In terms of the number of taxpayers, the West zone topped with 12,623 properties paying tax, closely followed by Shahdara (South) (12,321) and City SP (10,990).

Rohini, Keshavpuram, Shahdara (North), and Karol Bagh also saw strong participation, while zones like Central, South, and Civil Lines reported relatively lower numbers.

MCD officials said the growth under Suniyo could be attributed to greater awareness, citizen outreach, and the ease of digital payment options, which have significantly reduced issues like cheque bounce.