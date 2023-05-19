Delhivery loss narrows sequentially to ₹158.6 crore in Q4 FY232 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The company's revenue in the March quarter declined by 10% year-on-year to ₹1,860 crore, down from ₹2,072 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Mumbai: Delhivery Limited, a logistics company, reported a consolidated loss of ₹158.7 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023. Although the loss increased from ₹119.9 crore compared to the same period last year, the firm has showed improvement from ₹195.7 crore loss in the previous quarter (October-December).
