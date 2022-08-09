Delhivery Q1 net loss widens, revenue grows 32%

The company incurred an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹217 crore in QIFY23 versus adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹58 crore(proforma) in QIFY22. “Our EBITDA margins were temporarily affected through the integration phase with Spoton as a result of inherent seasonality in the PTL business, slightly slower than planned phasing of customer restarts and retention of capacity to maintain service quality and in anticipation of H2 volumes", said Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Delhivery and CEO of Spoton.