Delhivery Q1 Results: Net loss at ₹89.4 crore, revenue rises 10.5%1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Delhivery Limited reports revenue of Rs. 1,930 Cr in Q1 FY24, up 11% YoY. Losses reduced and shipment volumes grew. Anindya Ghose appointed as independent director.
Delhivery Limited on Friday reported revenue from services of Rs. 1,930 Cr in Q1 FY24, up 11% YoY from Rs. 1,746 Cr in Q1 FY23 and up 4% sequentially from Rs. 1,860 Cr in Q4 FY23. Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 89% YoY to Rs. 25 Cr in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs. 217 Cr in Q1 FY23. Loss after Tax in the same period narrowed by 78% on YoY basis to Rs. 89 Cr in Q1 FY24 from ₹399 Cr in Q1 FY23 and by 44% on QoQ basis from Rs. 159 Cr in Q4 FY23.