Delhivery Q1 results: Company swings to profit in Q1 with ₹54.35 crore, revenue rises 12.56 per cent

Delhivery Q1 results: Delhivery Limited announced a net profit of 54.35 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Revenue from operations rose 12.56 percent to 2,172.30, according to the exchange filing.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Aug 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Delhivery Limited announced its first quarter FY2025 results on Friday, August 2.

Delhivery Q1 results: Delhivery Limited announced a net profit of 54.35 crore for their April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company posted a net loss of 89.48 crore in the same quarter the previous year, per the exchange filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, August 3.

Delhivery shares closed 2.07 per cent higher at 416.10 after Friday's trading session, compared to 407.65 on the previous day. The company results were declared after market operating hours.

The Gurgaon-based logistics service provider's revenue from operations rose 12.56 per cent to 2,172.30, compared to 1,929.78 in the same period last year.

The company's EBITDA was 97 crore, a loss of 13 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025, compared to an increase of 110 crore in the same period the previous year.

“Robust growth in PTL and SCS businesses and stable growth in Express Parcel continues and have enabled improvement in profitability as well,” said Sahil Barua, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhivery.

The press release said the company continued to make strong inroads into the larger B2B transportation and supply segment. Delhivery's business ranges from express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, and supply chain to technology services. As per the filing, it has more than 35,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other brands, and more than 3 billion shipments.

“Pipeline continues to be strong in SCS, with multiple active dialogues across electricals, FMCG, e-commerce, auto and other industry verticals,” said the company in the press statement.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 05:30 PM IST
