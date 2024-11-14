Festival season boosts Delhivery to second consecutive profitable quarter

Bengaluru: Delhivery reported a net profit of ₹10.2 crore in the September quarter against a loss posted a year ago. The logistics firm has logged profit for the second consecutive quarter on robust volume during the festival season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenues grew 12.8% to ₹2,190 crore in the second quarter of FY25, the logistics firm said in a statement on Thursday.

"The stable volume performance during Q2 FY25 along with the planned seasonal capacity additions we undertook towards the end of the quarter set us up well for the festive season. We saw a significant increase in the express volumes in October with daily average volumes being ~25% higher than the pre-festive sale period," said Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer of Delhivery said in the statement.

Express parcel service revenue grew 7% to ₹1,298 crore in the second quarter, while express parcel shipments grew 3% YoY to 185 million in Q2FY25. Part Truckload’s revenue also grew 27% to Rs. 474 crore in the same period. Cross border service also saw higher growth during the period as compared to a year earlier.