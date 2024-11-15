Delhivery Q2 results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹10.2Cr, Revenue increased by 12.77% YoY

Delhivery Q2 Results 2024:Delhivery declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 12.77% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of ₹10.2 crore, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹102.94 crore recorded during the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Delhivery's revenue grew by 0.8%. The results indicate a positive trend in the company's performance despite the challenges faced in the logistics sector.

However, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.94% quarter-on-quarter, while they decreased by 4.74% year-on-year. This indicates a cautious approach to managing costs in an evolving market environment.

The operating income saw a decline of 169.13% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 60.39% year-on-year, signaling volatility in the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 were reported at ₹0.13, representing a remarkable increase of 109.29% year-on-year, reflecting improved profitability and shareholder value.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Delhivery has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a return of -6.6% in the past week, -26.59% over the last six months, and -15.08% year-to-date.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, Delhivery has a market capitalization of ₹24,527.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹488 and a low of ₹328. This performance indicates a volatile trading environment for the company's stock.

Out of 21 analysts covering Delhivery, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have provided a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have issued a Strong Buy rating, indicating a diverse range of opinions on the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Nov, 2024, is to Buy, suggesting that many analysts see potential for growth in the company's future performance despite current market fluctuations.

Delhivery Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2189.73 2172.3 +0.8% 1941.75 +12.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 349.28 332.84 +4.94% 366.64 -4.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 131.27 119.42 +9.92% 171.2 -23.33% Total Operating Expense 2263.73 2199.8 +2.91% 2128.54 +6.35% Operating Income -74 -27.49 -169.13% -186.79 +60.39% Net Income Before Taxes 8.62 52.98 -83.72% -105.01 +108.21% Net Income 10.2 54.36 -81.23% -102.94 +109.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.79 -83.45% -1.4 +109.29%