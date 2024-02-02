Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm turns profitable, revenue jumps by 20% YoY to ₹2,194 crore
Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm Revenue increases by 13% QoQ to ₹2,194 crore; net profit increases to ₹11 crore
Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm, Delhivery, reported a net profit of ₹11.7 crore in the quarter ending December. The company's consolidated net revenue increased by 13% QoQ to ₹2,194 crore against ₹ ₹1,941 crore in the previous quarter.
