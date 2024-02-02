Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm, Delhivery, reported a net profit of ₹11.7 crore in the quarter ending December. The company's consolidated net revenue increased by 13% QoQ to ₹2,194 crore against ₹ ₹1,941 crore in the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's net consolidated revenue increased 20.32% YoY against ₹1,823 crore in the year-ago period. The unicorn logistics firm reported a significant reduction in its net loss to ₹103 crore in the July-September quarter of FY 24. Its net consolidated loss stood at ₹195.6 crore in Q3 FY23.

The company's EBITDA increased by ₹183 crore YoY to ₹109 crore in Q3 FY24. Delhivery had reported an EBITDA loss of Rs. 72 crore in Q3 FY23. Its express parcel shipments witnessed a robust growth of 18% YoY, with shipment volume rising to 201 million in Q3 FY24 from 170 million in Q3 FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are satisfied that network quality remained robust even through the peak season. The highest-ever quarterly EBITDA demonstrates the underlying strength and operating leverage of our business model. We have established adequate infrastructure and capacity for continued growth in FY25", said Sahil Barua, MD & Chief Executive Officer.

The revenue of the logistics unicorn increased by 21% YoY to ₹1,448 crore in Q3 FY24 from ₹1,200 crore in Q3 FY23. Its part truckload freight volumes improved by 37% annually to 354K tons during the quarter under review against 258K tons in the year-ago period.

Delhivery shares closed 0.75% higher at ₹472.9 per share on BSE on Friday. The company shares touched their 52-week-high mark of ₹478.70 per share on BSE on Friday, February 2. The share value of Delhivery has improved by 22.99% Year to Date (YTD) and by 54.54% in the last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!