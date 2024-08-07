Tech layoffs: Dell fires 12,500 employees in major shift toward AI, says report

  • Dell Technologies has announced a significant restructuring, resulting in the termination of 12,500 employees, which constitutes approximately 10 per cent of its global workforce.

Shivangini
Published7 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Dell Technologies has announced a significant restructuring, resulting in the termination of 12,500 employees, which constitutes approximately 10 per cent of its global workforce. This move is part of the company's strategic pivot towards the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) products and services.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
