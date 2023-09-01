Hello User
Dell Technologies Q2 revenue beats estimates; raises full-year forecasts on AI boost

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Dell’s second quarter revenue and EPS beat analyst estimates.

Dell Technologies shares rallied 8% in extended trading on Thursday after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion beating analysts’ estimates of $21.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Dell expects earnings per share of $1.45, plus or minus 10 cents compared with estimates of $1.38, Reuters reported.

For the full year, Dell Technologies now expects revenue between $89.5 billion and $91.5 billion, and earnings per share of $6.30, plus or minus 20 cents, the report added.

The company’s servers and networking revenue during the second quarter rose 11% QoQ to $4.27 billion, driven by higher demand for AI-optimized servers.

Revenue at the company's client solutions group (CSG) - home to its consumer and enterprise PC business - increased 8% from the first quarter to $12.94 billion.

The improved outlook comes as the company benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and stabilizing demand for computer hardware and server products.

The company is expected to see a demand boost for its PowerEdge servers and generative AI designs with Nvidia from rising investments in AI by Big Tech companies.

“AI is already showing it's a long-term tailwind, with continued demand growth across our portfolio," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

