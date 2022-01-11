OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Delta Corp Q3 profit jumps mani-fold, to explore IPO of online gaming unit
Listen to this article

Delta Corp on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 70 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 (Q3), up mani-fold from just 1 crore clocked in the same period last year.

In the previous September quarter, Delta Corp has reported a loss of 22.5 crore.

The company's revenue has also more than double to 247 crore for the reporting period as against 120 crore in the year-ago period.

On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Delta Corp scrip closed 1.30% higher at 284.05 on NSE. In the last one year, the shares have surged 85.05%.

The company's board has also approved the appointment of advisors, bankers and other intermediaries by its subsidiary Gaussian Networks Ltd (GNPL), which is engaged in online gaming business to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The IPO may be by way of offer for sale of equity shares of GNPL to enable it to raise resources for expansion of its business and unlock value for the shareholders of the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout