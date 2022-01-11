Delta Corp Q3 profit jumps mani-fold, to explore IPO of online gaming unit

Delta Corp Q3 profit jumps mani-fold, to explore IPO of online gaming unit1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
- Delta Corp Q3 results: The company's revenue has also more than double to ₹247 crore for the reporting period.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delta Corp on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 (Q3), up mani-fold from just ₹1 crore clocked in the same period last year.
Delta Corp on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 (Q3), up mani-fold from just ₹1 crore clocked in the same period last year.
In the previous September quarter, Delta Corp has reported a loss of ₹22.5 crore.
In the previous September quarter, Delta Corp has reported a loss of ₹22.5 crore.
The company's revenue has also more than double to ₹247 crore for the reporting period as against ₹120 crore in the year-ago period.
On Tuesday, ahead of the results, Delta Corp scrip closed 1.30% higher at ₹284.05 on NSE. In the last one year, the shares have surged 85.05%.
The company's board has also approved the appointment of advisors, bankers and other intermediaries by its subsidiary Gaussian Networks Ltd (GNPL), which is engaged in online gaming business to explore a potential public issue and listing of equity shares.
The IPO may be by way of offer for sale of equity shares of GNPL to enable it to raise resources for expansion of its business and unlock value for the shareholders of the company.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!