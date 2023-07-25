Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Delta Corp Q1 results: Net profit surges 18.9% at 67.9 crore YoY

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:52 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The revenue us up 9 percent at 272.8 crore in FY23 compared to 250.3 crore in FY22. While the EBIDTA was up 9.5 percent at 95.8 crore.

File: Delta Corp.

The Delta Corp Limited reported a net profit of 18.9 percent at 67.9 crore on a Year-on-Year basiss compared to 57 crore in FY2021-22, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 25 July.

The revenue us up 9 percent at 272.8 crore in FY23 compared to 250.3 crore in FY22. While the EBIDTA was up 9.5 percent at 95.8 crore.

It also said that PAT margin improved over 225 bps on QoQ basis and over 200 bps on YoY basis

Jaydev Mody, Chairman, Delta Corp Limited, said, "The momentum set by the last FY was carried on with the 1st quarter giving us yet another milestone in form of the highest revenue ever and margin expansions at both EBIDTA and Net Profit levels. Regulatory clarity over issues concerning the industry is expected in due course of time, however the company and the management are seized of the issues and concerns around the business and are confident of overcoming the same by implementing the right strategies."

On Tuesday, the shares of Delta Corp settled 0.21% up at 189.15 apiece ahead of the Q1 results. Earlier, the shares hit an intraday low of 188.35 apiece.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
