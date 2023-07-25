Delta Corp Q1 results: Net profit surges 18.9% at 67.9 crore YoY

Jaydev Mody, Chairman, Delta Corp Limited, said, "The momentum set by the last FY was carried on with the 1st quarter giving us yet another milestone in form of the highest revenue ever and margin expansions at both EBIDTA and Net Profit levels. Regulatory clarity over issues concerning the industry is expected in due course of time, however the company and the management are seized of the issues and concerns around the business and are confident of overcoming the same by implementing the right strategies."