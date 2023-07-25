Delta Corp Q1 results: Net profit surges 18.9% at 67.9 crore YoY

Delta Corp Q1 results: Net profit surges 18.9% at ₹67.9 crore YoY1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- The revenue us up 9 percent at ₹272.8 crore in FY23 compared to ₹250.3 crore in FY22. While the EBIDTA was up 9.5 percent at ₹95.8 crore.
The Delta Corp Limited reported a net profit of 18.9 percent at ₹67.9 crore on a Year-on-Year basiss compared to ₹57 crore in FY2021-22, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 25 July.
The Delta Corp Limited reported a net profit of 18.9 percent at ₹67.9 crore on a Year-on-Year basiss compared to ₹57 crore in FY2021-22, it said in a stock regulatory filing on 25 July.
The revenue us up 9 percent at ₹272.8 crore in FY23 compared to ₹250.3 crore in FY22. While the EBIDTA was up 9.5 percent at ₹95.8 crore.
The revenue us up 9 percent at ₹272.8 crore in FY23 compared to ₹250.3 crore in FY22. While the EBIDTA was up 9.5 percent at ₹95.8 crore.
It also said that PAT margin improved over 225 bps on QoQ basis and over 200 bps on YoY basis
Jaydev Mody, Chairman, Delta Corp Limited, said, "The momentum set by the last FY was carried on with the 1st quarter giving us yet another milestone in form of the highest revenue ever and margin expansions at both EBIDTA and Net Profit levels. Regulatory clarity over issues concerning the industry is expected in due course of time, however the company and the management are seized of the issues and concerns around the business and are confident of overcoming the same by implementing the right strategies."
On Tuesday, the shares of Delta Corp settled 0.21% up at ₹189.15 apiece ahead of the Q1 results. Earlier, the shares hit an intraday low of ₹188.35 apiece.