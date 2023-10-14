Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY
Delta Corp, a leading company in the gaming and hospitality industry, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 11, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in its topline, with a growth of 0.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a rise of 1.74% year-on-year.