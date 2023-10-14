Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY

Delta Corp , a leading company in the gaming and hospitality industry, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 11, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in its topline, with a growth of 0.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a rise of 1.74% year-on-year.

When compared to the previous quarter, Delta Corp experienced a decline in revenue by 0.81%. However, the company's profit increased by 2.25% during the same period.

One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 2.71% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 15.9% year-on-year.

The operating income of Delta Corp showed a positive trend, with a 4% increase quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight decrease of 2.62% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹2.59, representing a 2.09% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Delta Corp has delivered a positive return of 3.33% in the last week. However, the stock has experienced a negative return of -25.78% in the last six months, and a negative return of -33.65% year-to-date.

Currently, Delta Corp has a market capitalization of ₹3780.93 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹259.95 and ₹133.1 respectively.

Delta Corp Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 270.59 272.8 -0.81% 269.97 +0.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.53 45.77 -2.71% 38.42 +15.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.95 15.89 +6.67% 14.97 +13.23% Total Operating Expense 187.46 192.87 -2.8% 184.6 +1.55% Operating Income 83.13 79.93 +4% 85.37 -2.62% Net Income Before Taxes 92.44 92.02 +0.46% 93.44 -1.07% Net Income 69.44 67.91 +2.25% 68.25 +1.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.59 2.53 +2.49% 2.54 +2.09%

