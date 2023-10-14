comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY
Back Back

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY

 Livemint

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.23% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 Results

Delta Corp, a leading company in the gaming and hospitality industry, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 11, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in its topline, with a growth of 0.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a rise of 1.74% year-on-year.

When compared to the previous quarter, Delta Corp experienced a decline in revenue by 0.81%. However, the company's profit increased by 2.25% during the same period.

One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 2.71% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 15.9% year-on-year.

The operating income of Delta Corp showed a positive trend, with a 4% increase quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight decrease of 2.62% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 2.59, representing a 2.09% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Delta Corp has delivered a positive return of 3.33% in the last week. However, the stock has experienced a negative return of -25.78% in the last six months, and a negative return of -33.65% year-to-date.

Currently, Delta Corp has a market capitalization of 3780.93 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 259.95 and 133.1 respectively.

Delta Corp Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue270.59272.8-0.81%269.97+0.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.5345.77-2.71%38.42+15.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9515.89+6.67%14.97+13.23%
Total Operating Expense187.46192.87-2.8%184.6+1.55%
Operating Income83.1379.93+4%85.37-2.62%
Net Income Before Taxes92.4492.02+0.46%93.44-1.07%
Net Income69.4467.91+2.25%68.25+1.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.592.53+2.49%2.54+2.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.44Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹270.59Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App