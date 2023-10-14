Hello User
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.23% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY

Delta Corp Q2 FY24 Results

Delta Corp, a leading company in the gaming and hospitality industry, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 11, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in its topline, with a growth of 0.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a rise of 1.74% year-on-year.

When compared to the previous quarter, Delta Corp experienced a decline in revenue by 0.81%. However, the company's profit increased by 2.25% during the same period.

One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 2.71% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 15.9% year-on-year.

The operating income of Delta Corp showed a positive trend, with a 4% increase quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight decrease of 2.62% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 2.59, representing a 2.09% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Delta Corp has delivered a positive return of 3.33% in the last week. However, the stock has experienced a negative return of -25.78% in the last six months, and a negative return of -33.65% year-to-date.

Currently, Delta Corp has a market capitalization of 3780.93 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 259.95 and 133.1 respectively.

Delta Corp Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue270.59272.8-0.81%269.97+0.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.5345.77-2.71%38.42+15.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9515.89+6.67%14.97+13.23%
Total Operating Expense187.46192.87-2.8%184.6+1.55%
Operating Income83.1379.93+4%85.37-2.62%
Net Income Before Taxes92.4492.02+0.46%93.44-1.07%
Net Income69.4467.91+2.25%68.25+1.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.592.53+2.49%2.54+2.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.44Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹270.59Cr

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
