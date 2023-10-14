Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.74% YOY
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.23% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY
Delta Corp Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0.23% YoY & profit increased by 1.74% YoY
Delta Corp, a leading company in the gaming and hospitality industry, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 11, 2023. The company reported a slight increase in its topline, with a growth of 0.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a rise of 1.74% year-on-year.
When compared to the previous quarter, Delta Corp experienced a decline in revenue by 0.81%. However, the company's profit increased by 2.25% during the same period.
One of the contributing factors to the company's improved profitability was the decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 2.71% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 15.9% year-on-year.
The operating income of Delta Corp showed a positive trend, with a 4% increase quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight decrease of 2.62% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹2.59, representing a 2.09% increase compared to the same period last year.
In terms of market performance, Delta Corp has delivered a positive return of 3.33% in the last week. However, the stock has experienced a negative return of -25.78% in the last six months, and a negative return of -33.65% year-to-date.
Currently, Delta Corp has a market capitalization of ₹3780.93 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹259.95 and ₹133.1 respectively.
Delta Corp Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|270.59
|272.8
|-0.81%
|269.97
|+0.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.53
|45.77
|-2.71%
|38.42
|+15.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.95
|15.89
|+6.67%
|14.97
|+13.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|187.46
|192.87
|-2.8%
|184.6
|+1.55%
|Operating Income
|83.13
|79.93
|+4%
|85.37
|-2.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.44
|92.02
|+0.46%
|93.44
|-1.07%
|Net Income
|69.44
|67.91
|+2.25%
|68.25
|+1.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.59
|2.53
|+2.49%
|2.54
|+2.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.44Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹270.59Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!