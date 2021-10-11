Delta Corp on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹22 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22).

The loss is narrower when compared with ₹55 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21) and ₹29 crore in the pervious June quarter (Q1FY22).

Net sales of the company nearly doubled to ₹74 crore. The figure stood at ₹38 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, net sales declined 1.5% from ₹75.87 crore in the June quarter.

The income from gaming operations fell marginally to ₹40.05 crore quarter-on-quarter. It was ₹41.43 crore in the June quarter. However, the sales from hospitality and other operations rose to ₹12.53 crore from ₹9.83 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss stood at ₹19 cr as against loss of ₹45.1 crore in the last year period.

On Monday, Delta Corp's scrip closed flat at 272.55 on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the shares have risen 68.45%.

Delta Corp is an Indian gaming and hospitality corporation that owns and operates casinos and hotels under several brands.

