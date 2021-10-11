Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Delta Corp Q2 loss narrows to 22 crore

Delta Corp Q2 loss narrows to 22 crore

Since the start of 2021, Delta Corp stock has risen 68.45%.
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Delta Corp Q2 results: Net sales of the company nearly doubled to 74 crore.
  • On Monday, Delta Corp stock closed flat at 272.55 on NSE

Delta Corp on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 22 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22).

The loss is narrower when compared with 55 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21) and 29 crore in the pervious June quarter (Q1FY22).

Net sales of the company nearly doubled to 74 crore. The figure stood at 38 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, net sales declined 1.5% from 75.87 crore in the June quarter.

The income from gaming operations fell marginally to 40.05 crore quarter-on-quarter. It was 41.43 crore in the June quarter. However, the sales from hospitality and other operations rose to 12.53 crore from 9.83 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss stood at 19 cr as against loss of 45.1 crore in the last year period.

On Monday, Delta Corp's scrip closed flat at 272.55 on NSE. Since the start of 2021, the shares have risen 68.45%.

Delta Corp is an Indian gaming and hospitality corporation that owns and operates casinos and hotels under several brands.

