Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.35% YoY

Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.35% YoY

Livemint

Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 15.23% YoY & profit decreased by 59.35% YoY

Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live

Delta Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 59.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.36% and the profit decreased by 50.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 8.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.16% q-o-q & decreased by 54.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 59.18% Y-o-Y.

Delta Corp has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, -18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 5.76% YTD return.

Currently, Delta Corp has a market cap of 4133.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 259.95 & 122.6 respectively.

Delta Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue231.74270.59-14.36%273.37-15.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.6944.53-4.13%39.31+8.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.0216.95-5.49%14.88+7.66%
Total Operating Expense191.97187.46+2.41%185.93+3.25%
Operating Income39.7783.13-52.16%87.44-54.52%
Net Income Before Taxes49.6892.44-46.26%96.35-48.44%
Net Income34.4869.44-50.35%84.82-59.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.292.59-50.25%3.16-59.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹231.74Cr

