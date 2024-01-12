Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.35% YoY

Delta Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 59.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.36% and the profit decreased by 50.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 8.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.16% q-o-q & decreased by 54.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 59.18% Y-o-Y.

Delta Corp has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, -18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 5.76% YTD return.

Currently, Delta Corp has a market cap of ₹4133.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹259.95 & ₹122.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 231.74 270.59 -14.36% 273.37 -15.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.69 44.53 -4.13% 39.31 +8.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.02 16.95 -5.49% 14.88 +7.66% Total Operating Expense 191.97 187.46 +2.41% 185.93 +3.25% Operating Income 39.77 83.13 -52.16% 87.44 -54.52% Net Income Before Taxes 49.68 92.44 -46.26% 96.35 -48.44% Net Income 34.48 69.44 -50.35% 84.82 -59.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.29 2.59 -50.25% 3.16 -59.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹231.74Cr

