Delta Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.35% YoY

Delta Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.23% & the profit decreased by 59.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.36% and the profit decreased by 50.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 8.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.16% q-o-q & decreased by 54.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 59.18% Y-o-Y.
Delta Corp has delivered -0.93% return in the last 1 week, -18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 5.76% YTD return.
Currently, Delta Corp has a market cap of ₹4133.05 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹259.95 & ₹122.6 respectively.
Delta Corp Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|231.74
|270.59
|-14.36%
|273.37
|-15.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.69
|44.53
|-4.13%
|39.31
|+8.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.02
|16.95
|-5.49%
|14.88
|+7.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|191.97
|187.46
|+2.41%
|185.93
|+3.25%
|Operating Income
|39.77
|83.13
|-52.16%
|87.44
|-54.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.68
|92.44
|-46.26%
|96.35
|-48.44%
|Net Income
|34.48
|69.44
|-50.35%
|84.82
|-59.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.29
|2.59
|-50.25%
|3.16
|-59.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹231.74Cr
