Delta Corp Q3 FY24 update: Net Profit declines 59% yoy to ₹34 crore
According to an exchange filing, the revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹234.41 crore, marking a 15.58 percent decrease from ₹277.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Casino and gaming services company Delta Corp reported a consolidated net profit of ₹34.48 crore for the quarter ending in December, reflecting a decline of 59.34 percent, on January 9. In comparison, the company reported a net profit of ₹84.82 crore in the same quarter the previous year.