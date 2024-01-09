Delta Corp Q3 FY24 update: Net Profit declines 59% yoy to 34 crore

Casino and gaming services company Delta Corp reported a consolidated net profit of ₹34.48 crore for the quarter ending in December, reflecting a decline of 59.34 percent, on January 9. In comparison, the company reported a net profit of ₹84.82 crore in the same quarter the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an exchange filing, the revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹234.41 crore, marking a 15.58 percent decrease from ₹277.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On January 9, Delta Corp's shares closed 0.20 percent lower at ₹150.70 apiece on the BSE. The company's two primary business divisions, namely casino and online gaming, experienced a significant drop in revenue, while the third and smallest division focused on hospitality saw an improvement in revenue during the quarter.

In the third quarter report, the company recorded an EBITDA of ₹55.5 crore, reflecting a 45% decline compared to the same period last year when it stood at ₹102 crore. Concurrently, EBITDA margins experienced a substantial decrease, plummeting from 37.4% in the October-December period of the previous fiscal year to 23.9%.

Breaking down the segments, income from gaming operations witnessed an 18% downturn, totaling ₹181 crore in the third quarter, as opposed to ₹222 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Online skill gaming operations revenue also saw a 9% year-on-year decline, amounting to ₹39.13 crore in the reported period. On a brighter note, revenue from the hospitality business showed a marginal uptick, reaching ₹13.74 crore.

The additional earnings for the quarter recorded a 9% increase, reaching ₹12.73 crore compared to ₹11.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a sequential analysis, Delta Corp's net profit witnessed a 50% reduction from the preceding September quarter, declining from ₹69.44 crore.

Throughout the third quarter, the company experienced a 4% surge in total expenses, amounting to ₹195 crore, compared to ₹189 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported that, in the quarter, Delta Corp and its two subsidiary entities received show cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in Hyderabad. These notices allege a shortfall in the payment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) amounting to ₹16,822.98 crore. Additionally, another subsidiary was issued a notice by the Director General of GST Intelligence in Kolkata, demanding a payment of ₹6,384.32 crore.

"Based on legal assessment [Delta Corp] is of the view that all the above notices and the tax demands are arbitrary in nature and contrary to the provisions of law. The Companies will pursue all the legal remedies available to them to challenge such tax demands and the related proceedings," the company said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!