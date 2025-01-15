Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025:Delta Corp declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of ₹35.73 crore, marking a 3.63% increase year-over-year (YoY), despite a 16.14% decrease in revenue, which totaled ₹194.33 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Delta Corp's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.56%, while profit saw a significant jump of 32.43%. This suggests a positive trend in profitability even as overall sales faced challenges.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.87% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating rising operational costs that might be affecting the bottom line.

The operating income, however, faced a setback, decreasing by 9.38% q-o-q and down by 54.34% YoY, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or market challenges impacting the company's income generation.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.33, reflecting a 3.1% increase YoY. This increase in EPS could indicate that the company is managing to enhance shareholder value amidst declining revenues.

Delta Corp has delivered a -0.71% return in the last week, -24.2% return in the last 6 months, and -1.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, the Delta Corp holds a market capitalization of ₹2914.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹154.9 and a low of ₹104.45, indicating a wide trading range which may attract investors looking for potential recovery.

Delta Corp Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 194.33 187.65 +3.56% 231.74 -16.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.06 41.75 +3.14% 42.69 +0.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.96 13.75 +1.53% 16.02 -12.86% Total Operating Expense 176.17 167.61 +5.11% 191.97 -8.23% Operating Income 18.16 20.04 -9.38% 39.77 -54.34% Net Income Before Taxes 29.42 37.59 -21.73% 49.68 -40.78% Net Income 35.73 26.98 +32.43% 34.48 +3.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.33 1.01 +31.68% 1.29 +3.1%