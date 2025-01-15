Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025:Delta Corp declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of ₹35.73 crore, marking a 3.63% increase year-over-year (YoY), despite a 16.14% decrease in revenue, which totaled ₹194.33 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Delta Corp's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.56%, while profit saw a significant jump of 32.43%. This suggests a positive trend in profitability even as overall sales faced challenges.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.87% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating rising operational costs that might be affecting the bottom line.
The operating income, however, faced a setback, decreasing by 9.38% q-o-q and down by 54.34% YoY, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or market challenges impacting the company's income generation.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.33, reflecting a 3.1% increase YoY. This increase in EPS could indicate that the company is managing to enhance shareholder value amidst declining revenues.
Delta Corp has delivered a -0.71% return in the last week, -24.2% return in the last 6 months, and -1.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, the Delta Corp holds a market capitalization of ₹2914.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹154.9 and a low of ₹104.45, indicating a wide trading range which may attract investors looking for potential recovery.
Delta Corp Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|194.33
|187.65
|+3.56%
|231.74
|-16.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.06
|41.75
|+3.14%
|42.69
|+0.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.96
|13.75
|+1.53%
|16.02
|-12.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|176.17
|167.61
|+5.11%
|191.97
|-8.23%
|Operating Income
|18.16
|20.04
|-9.38%
|39.77
|-54.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.42
|37.59
|-21.73%
|49.68
|-40.78%
|Net Income
|35.73
|26.98
|+32.43%
|34.48
|+3.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.33
|1.01
|+31.68%
|1.29
|+3.1%
