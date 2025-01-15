Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.63% YOY, profit at 35.73 crore and revenue at 194.33 crore

Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.63% YOY, profit at ₹35.73 crore and revenue at ₹194.33 crore

Livemint

Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 16.14% YoY & profit increased by 3.63% YoY, profit at 35.73 crore and revenue at 194.33 crore

Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

Delta Corp Q3 Results 2025:Delta Corp declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a profit of 35.73 crore, marking a 3.63% increase year-over-year (YoY), despite a 16.14% decrease in revenue, which totaled 194.33 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Delta Corp's revenue showed a modest growth of 3.56%, while profit saw a significant jump of 32.43%. This suggests a positive trend in profitability even as overall sales faced challenges.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.87% year-over-year (Y-o-Y), indicating rising operational costs that might be affecting the bottom line.

The operating income, however, faced a setback, decreasing by 9.38% q-o-q and down by 54.34% YoY, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or market challenges impacting the company's income generation.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 1.33, reflecting a 3.1% increase YoY. This increase in EPS could indicate that the company is managing to enhance shareholder value amidst declining revenues.

Delta Corp has delivered a -0.71% return in the last week, -24.2% return in the last 6 months, and -1.75% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, the Delta Corp holds a market capitalization of 2914.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 154.9 and a low of 104.45, indicating a wide trading range which may attract investors looking for potential recovery.

Delta Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue194.33187.65+3.56%231.74-16.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.0641.75+3.14%42.69+0.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.9613.75+1.53%16.02-12.86%
Total Operating Expense176.17167.61+5.11%191.97-8.23%
Operating Income18.1620.04-9.38%39.77-54.34%
Net Income Before Taxes29.4237.59-21.73%49.68-40.78%
Net Income35.7326.98+32.43%34.48+3.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.331.01+31.68%1.29+3.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.73Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹194.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.