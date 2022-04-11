Delta Corp Ltd's consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter fell 17% to ₹48 crore as compared to ₹58 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company's sales rose marginally to ₹218 crore for the March quarter under review. The same was ₹211 crore a year ago.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25 per equity share and it will be paid within 30 days from date of approval of the same by the shareholders.

On Monday, Delta Corp shares closed 1.66% lower at ₹323 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock has gained nearly 25% and 113% in the last one year period.

The company said it has posted robust numbers for the full financial year despite closure of operations over various periods on account of ongoing Covid crisis.

"Further between January to February due to the Omicron wave there was a substantial decrease in visitation. In addition, Goa had the election code of conduct in place till 14 February, 2022 which further restricted activity," it said.

"The Q4 results have given a good closure to the year, at the same time, we are looking forward to a fantastic year ahead. The year has shown a steady and robust performance vis a vis the previous quarters and we expect full-fledged performance in the year ahead," said Delta Corp Chairman Jaydev Mody.

Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 1.15 crore shares or 4.31% stake in the company, according to the shareholding patterin till December last year. Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala separately holds 3.18% stake in the company.

