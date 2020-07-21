Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs58.32 crore

Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs58.32 crore1 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs364.46 crore as compared with Rs364.39 crore in the year-ago period
NEW DELHI : Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs58.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by lower expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs14.31 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.
Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs364.46 crore as compared with Rs364.39 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses of the firm in the first quarter of the current financial year were at Rs302.95 crore, down 12.77%, compared with Rs347.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Shares of Den Networks were trading 9.98% higher against its previous close at Rs109.60 apiece on BSE.
