DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.39% decrease in revenue but a 6.79% increase in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison showed a 4.07% decline in revenue and a significant 42.43% decrease in profit.
The company managed to lower Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and 11.5% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 79.73% compared to the previous quarter and 15.5% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.95, marking a 6.74% increase year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, DEN Networks delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -10.26% in the last 6 months and -2.24% year-to-date.
Currently, DEN Networks holds a market capitalization of ₹2661.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹33.65 respectively.
DEN Networks Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|247.53
|258.02
|-4.07%
|273.18
|-9.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.09
|164.55
|-2.1%
|182.01
|-11.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.69
|27.91
|-7.95%
|28.06
|-8.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|245.07
|245.91
|-0.34%
|270.28
|-9.32%
|Operating Income
|2.45
|12.11
|-79.73%
|2.9
|-15.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.47
|68.78
|-19.35%
|49.99
|+10.96%
|Net Income
|45.52
|79.06
|-42.43%
|42.62
|+6.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|1.66
|-42.77%
|0.89
|+6.74%