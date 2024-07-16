Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

Livemint

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.39% YoY & profit increased by 6.79% YoY

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.39% decrease in revenue but a 6.79% increase in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison showed a 4.07% decline in revenue and a significant 42.43% decrease in profit.

The company managed to lower Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and 11.5% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 79.73% compared to the previous quarter and 15.5% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.95, marking a 6.74% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, DEN Networks delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -10.26% in the last 6 months and -2.24% year-to-date.

Currently, DEN Networks holds a market capitalization of 2661.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 69.4 & 33.65 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue247.53258.02-4.07%273.18-9.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.09164.55-2.1%182.01-11.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.6927.91-7.95%28.06-8.44%
Total Operating Expense245.07245.91-0.34%270.28-9.32%
Operating Income2.4512.11-79.73%2.9-15.5%
Net Income Before Taxes55.4768.78-19.35%49.99+10.96%
Net Income45.5279.06-42.43%42.62+6.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.951.66-42.77%0.89+6.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.52Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹247.53Cr

