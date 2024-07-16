DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.79% YOY

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.39% YoY & profit increased by 6.79% YoY

DEN Networks Q1 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.39% decrease in revenue but a 6.79% increase in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison showed a 4.07% decline in revenue and a significant 42.43% decrease in profit.

The company managed to lower Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter and 11.5% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 79.73% compared to the previous quarter and 15.5% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.95, marking a 6.74% increase year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, DEN Networks delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, while showing negative returns of -10.26% in the last 6 months and -2.24% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, DEN Networks holds a market capitalization of ₹2661.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹33.65 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 247.53 258.02 -4.07% 273.18 -9.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.09 164.55 -2.1% 182.01 -11.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.69 27.91 -7.95% 28.06 -8.44% Total Operating Expense 245.07 245.91 -0.34% 270.28 -9.32% Operating Income 2.45 12.11 -79.73% 2.9 -15.5% Net Income Before Taxes 55.47 68.78 -19.35% 49.99 +10.96% Net Income 45.52 79.06 -42.43% 42.62 +6.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 1.66 -42.77% 0.89 +6.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.52Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹247.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!