DEN Networks Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.94% YOY

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a complex financial performance. While the company experienced a topline decrease of 9.95% year-over-year, it also reported a notable profit increase of 13.94% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, DEN Networks saw a slight revenue growth of 0.63% and a profit increase of 14.36%. These figures indicate a potential stabilization in performance despite the annual revenue decline.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter, yet showed a decrease of 3.81% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management.
However, the operating income was significantly impacted, dropping by 82.56% quarter-over-quarter and 97.02% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.09, which represents a year-over-year increase of 13.54%, providing some positive news for shareholders amid the revenue decline.
Despite these mixed results, DEN Networks has struggled in the market, delivering a -1.88% return over the last week, -1.37% over the past six months, and a more concerning -9.32% year-to-date return.
Currently, DEN Networks boasts a market capitalization of ₹2468.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹69.4 and a low of ₹42.45, reflecting fluctuations in investor confidence.
DEN Networks Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|249.08
|247.53
|+0.63%
|276.61
|-9.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.09
|161.09
|+0%
|167.46
|-3.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.41
|25.69
|+6.7%
|28.75
|-4.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|248.65
|245.07
|+1.46%
|262.26
|-5.19%
|Operating Income
|0.43
|2.45
|-82.56%
|14.35
|-97.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.89
|55.47
|+24.2%
|63.96
|+7.71%
|Net Income
|52.05
|45.52
|+14.36%
|45.68
|+13.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.09
|0.95
|+14.74%
|0.96
|+13.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹249.08Cr
