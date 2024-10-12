Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DEN Networks Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.94% YOY

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.94% YOY

Livemint

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.95% YoY & profit increased by 13.94% YoY.

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a complex financial performance. While the company experienced a topline decrease of 9.95% year-over-year, it also reported a notable profit increase of 13.94% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, DEN Networks saw a slight revenue growth of 0.63% and a profit increase of 14.36%. These figures indicate a potential stabilization in performance despite the annual revenue decline.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter, yet showed a decrease of 3.81% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management.

However, the operating income was significantly impacted, dropping by 82.56% quarter-over-quarter and 97.02% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.09, which represents a year-over-year increase of 13.54%, providing some positive news for shareholders amid the revenue decline.

Despite these mixed results, DEN Networks has struggled in the market, delivering a -1.88% return over the last week, -1.37% over the past six months, and a more concerning -9.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, DEN Networks boasts a market capitalization of 2468.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of 69.4 and a low of 42.45, reflecting fluctuations in investor confidence.

DEN Networks Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue249.08247.53+0.63%276.61-9.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.09161.09+0%167.46-3.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.4125.69+6.7%28.75-4.66%
Total Operating Expense248.65245.07+1.46%262.26-5.19%
Operating Income0.432.45-82.56%14.35-97.02%
Net Income Before Taxes68.8955.47+24.2%63.96+7.71%
Net Income52.0545.52+14.36%45.68+13.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.090.95+14.74%0.96+13.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹249.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

