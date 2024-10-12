DEN Networks Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.94% YOY

DEN Networks Q2 Results Live : DEN Networks announced their Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a complex financial performance. While the company experienced a topline decrease of 9.95% year-over-year, it also reported a notable profit increase of 13.94% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, DEN Networks saw a slight revenue growth of 0.63% and a profit increase of 14.36%. These figures indicate a potential stabilization in performance despite the annual revenue decline.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter, yet showed a decrease of 3.81% year-over-year, suggesting improved cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the operating income was significantly impacted, dropping by 82.56% quarter-over-quarter and 97.02% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.09, which represents a year-over-year increase of 13.54%, providing some positive news for shareholders amid the revenue decline.

Despite these mixed results, DEN Networks has struggled in the market, delivering a -1.88% return over the last week, -1.37% over the past six months, and a more concerning -9.32% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, DEN Networks boasts a market capitalization of ₹2468.69 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹69.4 and a low of ₹42.45, reflecting fluctuations in investor confidence.

DEN Networks Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 249.08 247.53 +0.63% 276.61 -9.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.09 161.09 +0% 167.46 -3.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.41 25.69 +6.7% 28.75 -4.66% Total Operating Expense 248.65 245.07 +1.46% 262.26 -5.19% Operating Income 0.43 2.45 -82.56% 14.35 -97.02% Net Income Before Taxes 68.89 55.47 +24.2% 63.96 +7.71% Net Income 52.05 45.52 +14.36% 45.68 +13.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.09 0.95 +14.74% 0.96 +13.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.05Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹249.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar